Those living in Bengal must speak Bengali: Mamata Banerjee

Jun 15, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded that those people living in Bengal must speak the local language Bengali.

“We have to take Bangla forward. When we go to Delhi we speak in Hindi, when we go to Punjab we have to speak in Punjabi. I do it. When I go to Tamil Nadu, I don’t know the Tamil language, but I know a few words. So in the same way if you are coming to Bengal you have to speak in Bengali,” the West Bengal CM said to her party workers.

She also accused that the outsiders have instigated the doctor’s strike in the state. She also repeated her allegation that the EVM used in the general election were programmed and BJO got the victory by it.

