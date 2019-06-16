Release date of ‘Pathinettam Padi’ announced

The release date of a new Malayalam film ‘Pathinettam Padi’ was announced by the makers of the film. The movie will be hitting screens on July 5.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor-script writer Shanker Ramakrishnan. ‘Pathinettam Padi’ is said to be a story about the rivalry between a bunch of teenagers from two different schools.

The film has newcomers playing the lead role. Mammootty, Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan and Arya are also in the film.

Mammootty plays an extended cameo in the movie. named John Abraham Palackal. Prithviraj, Arya and Unni Mukundan will be seen in guest appearances. The film also has Priya Mani, Manoj K Jayan, Ahaana Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Maala Parvathy, Biju Sopanam, Suraj Venjaramoodu and many others.

Shaji Nadesan is producing the movie under the banner of August Cinema.