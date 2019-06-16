West Bengal: Protesting doctor agree to conditional talks with Mamata: IMA to go ahead with a nationwide strike

In West Bengal, the doctors who are protesting have agreed to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The doctors have agreed to have an unconditional talk with the CM.

The West Bengal CM has called the doctors for a closed-door talk on Saturday. But the doctor’s have declined it and they hold that the meeting must be open.

Talking to the media after a meeting of their Governing Body, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors asserted that the Chief Minister was free to decide the venue of the meeting with them. The agitators said, they were keen to end the impasse and they would like to join their duties as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association would go ahead with the strike tomorrow with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country.

Medical services continued to remain affected for the sixth day today, leaving several patients in the lurch, as the agitation continues.