3 ISIS sympathizers arrested in Coimbatore

Jun 17, 2019, 08:10 pm IST
The Tamil Nadu police have arrested three youths for alleged relations with the international Islamic terrorist outfit ISIS. Muhammed Hussain, Shajahan, Sheikh  Saifullah were arrested. They have been arrested under UAPA act.

The youths were sympathizers of the global terrorist outfit. They have translated many ideological texts of ISIS in Tamil to circulate among youth in the state.

The Special Investigation team of Tamil Nadu police has arrested them from Coimbatore. The arrest was based on the information given by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA has earlier found that the arrested youth planned to execute a suicide attack in various religious place in Coimbatore and to kill some officers of the Intelligence wing. The arrested are been questioned by the police team.

