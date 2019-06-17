Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Sri Reddy makes sensational allegations against this Tamil superstar

Jun 17, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
Sri Reddy, a Telugu actor, came into the limelight by leveling sexual exploitation and casting couch allegations against producers and actors of Telugu cinema. She later made similar claims about Raghava Lawrence, AR Murugadoss, actor Srikanth, and director Sundar C.

Now, Sri Reddy has posted several controversial statements on her Facebook page alleging that Vishal has exploited several female costars. She has also challenged Vishal to prove that she is wrong.

Sri Reddy has also said in scrambled sentences that she doesn’t care if Vishal destroys her career or even murders her. Sri Reddy’s allegations are also seen as an attempt to tarnish the image of the Nadigar Sangam secretary at the time of the elections.

