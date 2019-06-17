Around 50,000 engineers and 9,000 doctors are jobless in Kerala

Around 50,000 engineers are in the queue for getting a job in Kerala. The government has revealed this the state assembly.

44,333 engineers have registered in employment exchange. 8432 MBBS degree holders and 591 veterinary (BVSC) degree holders are also jobless and have registered their name in the employment exchange for getting a job.

As per the data of Professional and Executive Employment Exchange, other professional degree holders registered in the exchange are BSC nursing – 13239, BLLB – 800, MSC – 3823, Agricultural degree holders – 1207.

The government has informed the assembly that around 34,878 professional degree holders registered with the Professional and Executive Employment Exchange have given job by the government in the last three years.

As per the date of April 2019, the total number of people registered in employment exchange in Kerala is 35,63,477. In this 12,94.899 are men and 22,68,578 are women.