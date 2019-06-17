Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of next 2-3 World Cup games

In Cricket, the Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of India’s playing eleven. He will not play for the ‘Team India’ at least, next two World Cup games. Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the following games.

This was due the pacer found developing a niggle in his left hamstring during the match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off the field without completing his third over in the match against Pakistan played yesterday.

India’s next three games are against Afghanistan on 22nd June, West Indies on June 27 and England on June 30.

Earlier Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was also injured and ruled out of the team. He got an injury in his thumb during the match against Australia.