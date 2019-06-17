Latest NewsSports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of next 2-3 World Cup games

Jun 17, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Cricket, the Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of India’s playing eleven. He will not play for the ‘Team India’ at least, next two World Cup games. Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the following games.

This was due the pacer found developing a niggle in his left hamstring during the match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off the field without completing his third over in the match against Pakistan played yesterday.

India’s next three games are against Afghanistan on 22nd June, West Indies on June 27 and England on June 30.

Earlier Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was also injured and ruled out of the team. He got an injury in his thumb during the match against Australia.

Tags

Related Articles

Girl raped inside movie theatre while watching ‘Padmaavat’ , accused arrested

Feb 2, 2018, 02:10 pm IST

13 Sponsors Make Agreement with Sony for FIFA World Cup

Jun 12, 2018, 11:12 pm IST

Nia Sharma rocked in red hot bikini avatar: See Pics

Nov 7, 2018, 09:21 am IST

Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away

Nov 12, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close