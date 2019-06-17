CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Bigboss winner to play lead in Friday Film House’s new film

Jun 17, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
The winner of the television reality show ‘Bigboss’ Sabumon Abdusamad will play the lead role in the new film produced by Friday Film House. Along with Sabumon, Saiju Kurup will also play the main role in the film titled as ‘Janamaithri’.

It is reported that Sabumon plays the role of a cop in the film. This is the second major film for Sabumon after his victory in Big Boss. He is also playing a prominent role in Ljio Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’.

The film will be directed by debutant director John Manthrickal. John Manthrickal is the co-writer of films like ‘Alamara’, ‘Ann Maria Kalipilanu’, ‘Argentia Fans Kaattoorkadavu’ and the upcoming ‘2403 ft’.

‘Janamaithri’ is scripted jointly by director John Manthrickal and James Sebastian. Vijay Babu and Indrans will also be seen in crucial roles in the film.

