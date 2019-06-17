Eight people died after boat sinks

In Turkey, eight people have drowned. They lost their lives as the boat in which they were travelling sank off southwestern Turkey. The fatal incident occurred today. The incident took place a few kilometres from the Greek island of Kos.

The boat sank off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province. All the died were illegal migrants travelling to Europe. The Turkey Coastguard informed media that it has rescued 31 migrants.

The nationality of the migrants was not known. Turkey is home to over three million Syrian refugees and up to 300,000 Iraqis. Illegal Migrants use Turkey as one of the transit destination to reach Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, between January and June this year, 555 migrants died attempting to cross the Mediterranean. The figure was 924 last year, but lower than the peak of 2,911 deaths recorded in 2016.