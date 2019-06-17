Fathers Day: Prince Harry shares a photo with ‘Archie’

Prince Harry of England celebrated ‘Fathers Day’ by sharing a photo with recently born son Archie. This was Harry’s first Fathers Day after he becomes a father.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their son in social media on the occasion of Fathers day. The photo shows the tiny Archie clutching his father’s hand and peeking out at the camera.

” Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!”, the Duke of Sussex wrote on Instagram.

On May 12, also a photo of the kid was shared in social media. May 12 is celebrated as Mothers day in many parts of the world. As it was the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and wife Meghan Mearkle welcomed their first baby on May 7. The kid was named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The name of the child was revealed to the public after the great Grand-parents of the kid Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the child.