Govt ban liquor, non-vegetarian food around temples

A total ban has been imposed on sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food within a 250 metre radius of all temples and heritage sites in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier in April, announced a ban on liquor shops and sale of non-vegetarian food at all places of worships including Varanasi, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Deoband, Dewa Sharif, Misrikh-Naimisharanya.

He had directed officers of the Excise Department to prohibit the sale of liquor with a kilometre of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura and the Sangam area in Allahabad.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), two days ago, passed a proposal for a complete ban on alcohol and non-vegetarian food in a 250-metre periphery near temples and heritage sites in this ancient pilgrim town, a top official said.

The decision was taken at the executive committee of the VMC chaired my Mayor Mridula Jaiswal.

Narsingh Das, deputy chairman at VMC, said: “In the meeting of executive committee, corporator Rajesh Yadav put up a proposal for complete ban on liquor and non-vegetarian food near the temples and Heritage sites in 250-metre periphery.”

In support of his proposal, Yadav said that alcohol and non-vegetarian food should be banned near the temples and heritage sites on the lines of similar rules in Haridwar and Ayodhya.