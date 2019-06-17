Latest NewsIndia

J.P.Nadda appointed as BJP National working president

Jun 17, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP Parliamentary board meeting has appointed senior party leader and former union minister J.P.Nadda as the national working president of the party. The decision came as the national president of party Amit Shah was appointed as the union Mome Minister. But Shah continues in the party chief’s office. The decision was informed by union defense minister Rajnath Singh.

Amit Shah will continue as the BJP president till the forthcoming assembly elections are over. He will continue in the office till December 2019.  The new president will be elected next year by the party.

Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member of the party. He handled the health ministry in the first Mofi government.

Tags

Related Articles

UIDAI affirms facts behind the SC stay of Aadhaar linking with services

Dec 7, 2017, 03:14 pm IST
only-mad-people-can-do-like-this-gayathri-arun

Only Mad People can do like this: Gayathri Arun

Apr 9, 2018, 08:29 am IST

AugustaWestland middleman Michel wants interim bail for celebrating Easter

Apr 17, 2019, 08:22 am IST

Xiaomi Mouse Pad is here. But Wait Until You Hear What it can Do

Jun 29, 2018, 08:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close