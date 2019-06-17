J.P.Nadda appointed as BJP National working president

The BJP Parliamentary board meeting has appointed senior party leader and former union minister J.P.Nadda as the national working president of the party. The decision came as the national president of party Amit Shah was appointed as the union Mome Minister. But Shah continues in the party chief’s office. The decision was informed by union defense minister Rajnath Singh.

Amit Shah will continue as the BJP president till the forthcoming assembly elections are over. He will continue in the office till December 2019. The new president will be elected next year by the party.

Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member of the party. He handled the health ministry in the first Mofi government.