‘Lucifer 2’ coming? ‘L- The Finale’ announcement tomorrow 

The makers of the biggest Malayalam blockbuster movie ‘Lucifer’ has put the film lovers and fans in big anxiety as they have announced that a big announcement will be made tomorrow.

The lead actor of the film Mohanlal, director of the movie Prithviraj and scriptwriter Murali Gopi has on social media has shared a post in which they revealed that ‘L- The Finale’ announcement will be on tomorrow evening 6.

#L The Finale & The Announcement Tomorrow 6PM IST! Stay Tuned!

It is assumed that the makers are going to announce the sequel of the movie. Form the release date itself the fans are demanding a second part of the movie. And the makers have fuelled it also. Earlier Prithviraj has revealed that the sequel of the movie demands a much more budget and canvass.