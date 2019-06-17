Samsung launches ‘Galaxy A 10e

The international smartphone tycoon Samsung has launched it’s new smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy A 10e’. The phone was launched in the USA. The other phones in the series A20, A50 is available in the market.

The A 10e has a screen of 5.83 inches. The screen is built in infinity V display. The phone has a single rear camera of 8 Mp. The phone has a processor of Exos7884SOC. The phone has 2GB RAMnad 32 GB internal memory. The phone has 300 MAH battery. The phone will work in Samsung one user interface platform and Android Pi is the operating system.

Galaxy A 10e is a new version of Galaxy A 10. The new phone is priced at around 12,500 INR. But the company has not revealed the actual Indian price.

The company has claimed that the company has sold around 5 million Galaxy A series of phones within 70 days in India.