Sania Mirza trolled after Shoaib Malik’s ‘Golden Duck’

Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza became a prey for the social media trollers as her husband and senior Pakistan cricket player Shoaib Malik’s bad performance in the match against India in the ICC World Cup Cricket match played yesterday. Shoaib Malik was bowled by Hardik Pandey. Mali became out in the very first ball he faced.

Many netizens have come criticizing Sania for the bad performance of the senior player whom the Pakistan team hoped a lot. A rain of trolls has become viral in the social media after the India Pakistan cricket match mocking Sania. The trollers say that Sania may be confused as what to do.

@realshoaibmalik leave, please leave. You are good for nothing. And if you are not convinced, @MirzaSania kindly do us a favor and ask him to quit! #CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvsPAK — Dr danish khan (@Drdanishkhan7) June 16, 2019

Heart broken Pakistan cricket fans say they saw Shoaib Malik & others smoking Sheesha at 2am on Sunday, Wilmslow Road, just few hours before fight against India;smoking Sheesha is not a crime but just few hours before crucial fight against India in the World Cup match? #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/bcKZEwXRoC — Malik Ali Mukhtar (@MalikAliMukhtar) June 17, 2019