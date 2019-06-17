Last year, Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali had mocked Indian Border Security Force personnel at Wagah Border. He had emulated Pakistan Rangers and flexed muscles at Indian soldiers and spectators on the other side during the flag lowering ceremony at Attari-Wagah border. The same Hassan Ali cut a sorry picture on cricket field yesterday, conceding 84 runs in nine overs. He did dismiss Rohit Sarma, but it was more of a batsman’s mistake than bowler’s skill. Rohit tried to go over fine leg fielder, but couldn’t quite execute.

Now, Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Ali saying while the bowler has all the energy to show off at the Wagah border, he fails to produce the same in a World Cup match for Pakistan.

Akhtar said he couldn’t understand Hassan Ali’s mindset and that he lacked pace and swing. He also added that Hassan is only trying to play t 20 cricket in Pakistan Super League.

The former speedster also criticized Pakistan Captain and called him brainless for his decision to bat first. He said had Pakistan batted first, even a score in the range of 150-260 would have put India under pressure.