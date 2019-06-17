Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Latest NewsBusiness

Jun 17, 2019, 04:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have today ended lower.

The main reason for the slipping down of Indian equity indices was the fear of a possible trade-war between India and the US.

The BSE Sensex ended today at 39,943.95 lowering 491.28 or 1.25%. The NSE Nifty also ended lowering 151.15 points or 1.28% at 11,672.15.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, Axis Bank
and Jet Airways.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, Coal India, Wipro, and Infosys.

