Tennis Ranking: Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic continue as World No. 1

Jun 17, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
In Tennis, Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continued dominance in the rankings. Osaka and Djokovic continued as World Number ones in the latest WTA and ATP rankings. The rankings were announced today. The rankings were announced ahead of Wimbledon tournament which is just two weeks away.

Naomi Osaka is 252 points ahead of world No.2 Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

Novak Djokovic leads the men’s ATP tennis rankings ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer. The top of the ATP rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the French Open.

