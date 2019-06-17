‘This happened, since i differed with Modi’: Actor Prakash Raj shares a bad incident

Actor turned politician Parakash Raj has shared a bad incident that happened while posing for a selife with a fan lady. He in his Twitter shared this experience while his trip in Kashmir.

His message is like this. A lady and her daughter asked the actor for a selfie. He agreed to that but the husband of the lady came abusing her and asked her to delete the photo with the actor. This happened as the actor has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor said to the husband of the lady that Modi ort he is not the reason that your wife married you, gave this wonderful daughter and shared a life with you. So please respect their views as they respect yours.

Prakash Raj has announced that he will enter politics in January 1. He contested from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency but he failed to BJP.