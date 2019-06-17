KeralaLatest News

Trawling Ban: Santhosh Pandit helps fishermen

Jun 17, 2019, 06:16 pm IST
Malayalam actor Santhosh Pandit came forward helping fishermen who have been subjected to misery after the trawling ban by the government.

Santhosh Pandit who earlier also does many charity works among the weaker section of society has in a post shared in his official Facebook page has revealed his new charity work among the fisherman community.

He also requested those people who need help to contact him.

Read his Facebook Post:

????? ????????, ?????? , ?????? ???????? ??????? ?????????..

Dear Facebook Family,..????? ????????, ?????? , ?????? ???????? ??????? ?????????..???????? ??????? ????? ??????????????? ????? ?????????? ???? ????????????????, ?????? ??????????? ????????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ????????? ..??????????? ????? ? ?????????? ????? ????????? ??? ????????? ??? ??????? ????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ????..????????????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ????? ???????? ??????? ???????????…?????? ????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??????????? ?????? ????????, ???????????? ??????? ?????????????? ????? ????????????????????.????? ????? ???????????? ????? ????????? editing works ??????? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ??????? ??????????????? ??? ??????.???????????? ???? ???????????? ?? ?????????????? ?????? ??????.?????? ???????????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ???? ????? ????? ???????????. ???????? ????? ?????? ????…?????Thanks to Praveen ji, Prapancham Arts and Sports Club, Aswin ji, Manoj ji, Balan ji, and all others who co operate with us…By Santhosh Pandit..

Gepostet von Santhosh Pandit am Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019

Dear Facebook Family,..????? ????????, ?????? , ?????? ???????? ??????? ?????????..???????? ??????? ????? ?????…

Gepostet von Santhosh Pandit am Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019

