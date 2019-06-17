CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Veyilmarangal’ starring Indrans premiered at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jun 17, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
‘Veyilmarangal’, a Malayalam film starring award-winning actor Indrans in the lead role was premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in China. The screening will be by director Biju, Indrans, producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram and actor Prakash Bare.

The film directed by Dr. Biju is also competing for the Golden Goblet Award for Best Feature Film along with 14 other films. The film has been selected for this segment from around 3964 submissions from 112 countries.

It is the only Indian film in the main competition section. It is also the first Indian film in six years to compete in the Shanghai Film Festival.

Interestingly, the last Indian film to have competed for Golden Goblet, ‘Color of Sky’ (Akashathinte Niram), was also directed by Dr. Biju.

