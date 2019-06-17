The scarcity of water in Tamil Nadu state has worsened.

In the capital city of the state Chennai, even tankers who earlier supplied water to consumers stop operation as the water scarcity has worsened. Many restaurants and IT firms have cut down their operations.

The government has initiated many strict actions like disconnecting illegal connections. The government has also supplied water in tankers. But to get that has to wait many hours in a long queue. The tankers are supplying water in police protection.

One social activist Anand Babu (33) was killed in issue related to water storage. Neighbours have killed Anand for questioning storing more water. Kumar and his two sons were arrested in the case.

The Madras High Court has asked a report from the TN government. Earlier 830 million litre water was distributed in the Chennai city. But it has now lowered to 525 million litres.

The opposition has asked the resignation of Municipal minister. M.K.Stalin has accused that the government has failed in controlling the issue.