Latest NewsIndia

Water crisis in the state worsened:Firms cut-down operations, clashes erupt

Jun 17, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

The scarcity of water in Tamil Nadu state has worsened.

In the capital city of the state Chennai, even tankers who earlier supplied water to consumers stop operation as the water scarcity has worsened. Many restaurants and IT firms have cut down their operations.

The government has initiated many strict actions like disconnecting illegal connections. The government has also supplied water in tankers. But to get that has to wait many hours in a long queue. The tankers are supplying water in police protection.

One social activist Anand Babu (33) was killed in issue related to water storage. Neighbours have killed Anand for questioning storing more water. Kumar and his two sons were arrested in the case.

The Madras High Court has asked a report from the TN government. Earlier 830 million litre water was distributed in the Chennai city. But it has now lowered to 525 million litres.

The opposition has asked the resignation of Municipal minister. M.K.Stalin has accused that the government has failed in controlling the issue.

Tags

Related Articles

History Repeats: Bihar topper can’t answer basic question

Jun 2, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian in Kashmir

May 10, 2019, 09:41 pm IST

I think he (Mallya) has become more a victim of flamboyance and arrogance : G R Gopinath

Dec 26, 2017, 08:13 am IST

Kangana visit temple in Himachal to seeks blessing ahead of the film release

Jan 18, 2019, 11:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close