West Bengal: Doctors withdrew strike

The agitating doctors in the state of West Bengal have withdrawn their strikes after the discussion with the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) holds protest march against violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/A2TyjiM8PO — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The Chief Minister informed that in every government hospitals a grievance cell will be formed. And also nodal police officers will be appointed in the hospitals. She entrusted Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma for this.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna. pic.twitter.com/ebcD15p026 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The doctors in West Bengal were in a strike from June 11 after two doctors in the NRS Medical College and Hospital was attacked and injured by the relatives of a patient who died in treatment.

The Indian Medical Association has observed a nation-wide strike on today.