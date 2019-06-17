Latest NewsIndia

West Bengal: Doctors withdrew strike

Jun 17, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
The agitating doctors in the state of West Bengal have withdrawn their strikes after the discussion with the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister informed that in every government hospitals a grievance cell will be formed. And also nodal police officers will be appointed in the hospitals. She entrusted Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma for this.

The doctors in West Bengal were in a strike from June 11 after two doctors in the NRS Medical College and Hospital was attacked and injured by the relatives of a patient who died in treatment.

The Indian Medical Association has observed a nation-wide strike on today.

