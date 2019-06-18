21 school dropouts transgenders honored by Kerala government for this reason

It has been asserted that 21 school dropout transgenders were honored by the Kerala Government for passing the examinations equivalent to class 10 and 12.

The transgenders were facilitated by the Kerala Education Minister C Ranvindranath, The event was organiszed by the Kerala Saksharath mission,

“I had to drop my studies for some reason. When I decided to appear in 10 examinations, I was not confident but it is the support of Saksharatha Mission workers which helped me pass the exam. Now I am enrolled for plus one,” Asma, one of the transgenders said.

She also asserted that the govt has launched many projects for the welfare of transgenders.

When I heard government was giving us a chance, I joined the course. Initially, students were doubtful about us. But later their attitude changed after learning about my identity.” said Jyotsa Ratheesh, a resident of Iddukki district,