AAP’s MP from Punjab takes oath and ends with ‘Inquilab Zindabad’

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and concluded it with ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogan. Mann, who won from Punjab’s Sangrur constituency for the second time, is the only AAP member in the lower house of the Parliament. The oath was officiated by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

