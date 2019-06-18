Bar Dancer Alleges Binoy Kodiyeri of Sexually Abusing Her, New Headache for CPI(M)

After a pathetic show in the Loksabha elections, the left party in Kerala has been handed a fresh shock, as Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been caught up in a case of sexual abuse.

The plaintiff, a former bar dancer at Dubai says she had met Binoy at Dubai and he had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

The Mumbai police have registered the case against Binoy under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty). But things are not looking any better for the complainant either since Kannur police are considering registering a case against her for allegedly trying to blackmail Bineesh.

As per the police version, Binoy had filed the complaint in April with Kannur Range IG, in which he said that a woman was trying to blackmail him for Rs 5 crore. But since the police officers were busy with election duty, the issue was put on hold. Sources reveal there was confusion regarding the jurisdiction of the case as well.

The plaintiff eventually filed a complaint with Oshiwara police in Mumbai.