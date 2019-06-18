“Binoy is My Child’s Father, Ready for a DNA Test” Woman Stands Firm on Her Complaint Against Binoy Kodiyeri

A former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

The plaintiff is standing firm on her complaint and said that the father of her 8-year-old child is Binoy Kodiyeri. She also expressed her readiness to do the DNA test to prove that Binoy is her kid’s father. It is reported that she even said that in the passport, the father of her child has been marked as Binoy Vinodini.

The Mumbai police have registered the case against Binoy under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty). But things are not looking any better for the complainant either since Kannur police are considering registering a case against her for allegedly trying to blackmail Bineesh.

As per the police version, Binoy had filed the complaint in April with Kannur Range IG, in which he said that a woman was trying to blackmail him for Rs 5 crore. But since the police officers were busy with election duty, the issue was put on hold. Sources reveal there was confusion regarding the jurisdiction of the case as well.