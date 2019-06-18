Binoy Kodiyeri’s Revelation to Police is here

Binoy Kodiyeri rejects the allegations of a woman who filed a case of sexual abuse against him. In a complaint filed to Kannur IG, he states that neither he has married the woman nor they have children. His complaint is against the woman, D. Chathopadyay, a native of Mumbai and a few unknown people.

Binoy says that these people have sent him a letter stating false things on December 31st 2018. D Chathopaday has conspired with the woman to write the letter. They claim that Binoy has married the woman on 18th October 2009 and they had a boy child on July 22nd 2010. They also say that Binoy has signed an affidavit before a public notary in 2015.

Binoy opposes this saying that he was in Dubai on the same date. The woman has asked for 5 crore rupees. Otherwise, she has challenged to move with Civil and criminal cases added Mr. Binoy. He claims that the documents are forged and he denied any relation with her.