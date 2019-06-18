Cartoon Award will not be reconsidered says Lalithakala Academy

The general council meeting of Lalitakala Academy decided not to review the cartoon awards. The meeting was held in Thrissur.

The state government has directed the Academy to review the award as the winning cartoon portrayed Bishop Franco Mulakal as its central figure. The cartoon became controversial as there was cross a holy Christian symbol depicted in the cartoon. This has arisen protests from many people and from KCBC too.

The Minister for Culture also said that the award will be reviewed following the controversy. The governance council which was instituted by the Government itself has rejected the direction. The council said that criticism and satire is the main aim of cartoons and if it is restricted then the art form will be meaningless.