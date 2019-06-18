Cleansing the Public sectors: Compulsory retirement continues

Modi’s second term will be a nightmare for corrupted officers. The compulsory retirement for officers facing allegation is continued. Fifteen senior officers from Income Tax department were instructed for this. This is the second consequent mission to oust the corrupted officers.

One week ago twelve officers were expelled from service. The action is taken under article 56(J) of Financial Rule. The officers facing sexual abuse allegations, corruption charges and inappropriate possession of assets are asked to retire. Those who face the action include high ranked officials as well. Principal Secretary Anoop Srivasthava and Commissioner Athul Deekshith are prominent faces in the list.

During the first term, the Modi government had asked 176 officers to retire in the same manner.