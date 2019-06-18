CM Kejriwal demands to take action against cops for assaulting driver

It has been asserted that the CM Arvind Kejiriwal has demanded that the Union Home Minister Amith Shah and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to take Strict action agansit the police personnel who has assaulted a driver in Delhi.

I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can’t be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters,” the chief minister tweeted.

“I appeal to the home minister and the LG to take strict action against the guilty so that no citizen is treated like this in the future.” said Aravind to media.

“Incidents of crime have increased in Delhi. The home minister and the LG need to act strictly. It was an unfortunate incident. I hope that the guilty police personnel will be punished severely,” Kejriwal said.