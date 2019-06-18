COT Naseer Murder attempt: This is CPI(M)’s stand towards culprits

If any party member is involved in COT Naseer murder attempt they will be expelled says M V Govindan CPI (M) Central Committee member. In the inauguration of Public meeting, he added that the party will not protect any members arrested by the police nor it will intervene in the investigations.

No party will grow by killing. This is the political stand of CPI (M). CPI(M) had no intention of attacking Naseer. He has gone out of the party following some disagreements. Votes he received may be done by mistake by the voters. Why should the party take revenge against such a man? The beneficiary from the attack towards him must be found out. That is not the party.

The political rivals have brought A N Shamseer’s name to attack the party. P Jayarajan, State member said that Naseer has confessed to him about the pressure to name CPI (M) leaders in the case. A N Shamseer MLA also rejected the allegations. He blamed that it is organized propaganda against the party. He said that those who support Naseer don’t do it out of love but because of the hate towards the party.