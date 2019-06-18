Latest NewsInternational

Earthquake hits Japan: Tsunami alert, Bullet trains suspended

Jun 18, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
An earthquake with an intensity of 6.1 hit Japan’s northwest region. Tsunami advisories are declared, a wave at the height of 3 feet is expected to hit the coast of Japan. As part of precautionary measures, bullet trains are suspended. Around 200 houses lost power supply. No danger has reported to Fukushima nuclear plant situated at this region.

