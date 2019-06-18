Election failure: Candidate beaten up by Party workers

The meeting that conducted for discussing the reasons for election failures ended up in quarrel and beating within the party.

Sandeep Thajne, BSP State leader from Maharashtra was the victim of this unfortunate incident. He was beaten up by the party workers in a meeting held in Amaravati. The video footage has gone viral.

The angry workers beat him using the chairs and Sandeep is trying to escape through the door. His clothes are torn. Despite the campaign by Mayavati BSP faced a shameful defeat in Maharashtra. The vote share has declined from that of 2014.