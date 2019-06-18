Fare hike in Auto-Rickshaw from today, by Rs1.5/km; Details Inside

A hike in auto-rickshaw is now made into force from today . The same has been notified buy the Delhi government on June 12.

The meter -down charge will be charge will be ?25 for first 1.5 km, instead of existing 2 km.

The increment in per KM charge has been made from ?8 to ?9.5, extra ?7.50 for luggage and waiting charge is ?0.75 per minute if auto gets caught up in traffic.

The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the national capital, who had played a crucial role in the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Auto-rickshaw drivers will be able to charge the revised rates after necessary re-calibration of fare meters. It will take around 1.5 months for re-calibration of meters in over 90,000 autos registered in Delhi,” said a senior Transport Department official.