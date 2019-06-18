Here is How Kodiyeri Should Usher in Renaissance, Check Out What BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan Said

A former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan lashed out at the Left on the issue and reminded them that the party which tried to bring Renaissance by letting women sneak into Sabarimala should usher in Renaissance by letting the plaintiff woman into Kodiyeri’s house.

“The complainant and the child must be allowed to enter Kodiyeri’s home and thus bring about the Renaissance. Crores are still being spent to settle the case. The source of this income also should be revealed”.

Gopalakrishnan also added that Maharashtra Police should intensify the investigation on the matter.