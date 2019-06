Terrorists attempted to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles with a vehicle based improvised explosive device (IED) at Arihal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Six soldiers of 44 RR received on minor injuries in the attack. All the jawans are reported to be stable now. Two civilians also received injuries in the explosion. Earlier, reports of an attack on Army convoy were surfaced. However, the Indian Army denied such reports.