” Iran will not wage war against any nation” says President Hassan Rouhani

The Iran President has asserted that the nation will never wage war aganist any nation.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day after the United States announced the deployment of more troops to the Middle East , this has raised tensions between Tehran and washington.

The fears among the o nations have been started since the attacks on to oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday

Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. “Those facing us are a group of politicians with little experience.” he said

“Despite all of the Americans’ efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful.” he added.