J&K : Owner of car used in Pulwama terror attack killed by security forces

Jun 18, 2019, 01:10 pm IST
The Jaish-e-Muhammad (LeT) militant whose car was used in the February’s Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, was eliminated in a gunfight on Tuesday, 18 June in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Citing police sources, an IANS report stated that the militant, Sajad Ahmad Bhat and one of his associates were killed in the gunfight in the district’s Waghama area.

“Sajad Ahmad Bhat alias Afzal Guru had joined militancy days before the Pulwama terror attack. He belonged to Marhama village in Anantnag,” police sources told IANS.

The police also added that an officer lost his life during the encounter.

