J&K : Soldier martyred, Two J-e-M terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Jun 18, 2019, 10:59 am IST
An Army soldier was martyred and two terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. One more terrorist is believed to be still trapped inside a building at the encounter site. The exchange of fire was underway. The identity of the martyred jawan was not immediately known.

A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police in Waghama village in Anantnag following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorists fired at them. The soldier was injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries.

