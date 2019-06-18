KCR invites Jagan Reddy to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Project.

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday and invited him to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Project.

Rao reached Vijayawada from Hyderabad and visited Kanaka Durga Temple situated on Indrakeeladri hillock near the city.

He then proceeded to CM Jagan’s residence in Tadepalli. He has asserted that the has extended the invitation to Jagan for the event.

Water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was also discussed in the meeting.

They reportedly discussed as to how to resolve the problems related to the bifurcation including division of public sector utilities, RTC assets, and division employees in the power sector.