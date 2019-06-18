Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

KCR invites Jagan Reddy to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Project.

Jun 18, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Less than a minute

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday and invited him to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Project.

Rao reached Vijayawada from Hyderabad and visited Kanaka Durga Temple situated on Indrakeeladri hillock near the city.

He then proceeded to CM Jagan’s residence in Tadepalli. He has asserted that the has extended the invitation to Jagan for the event.

Water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was also discussed in the meeting.

They reportedly discussed as to how to resolve the problems related to the bifurcation including division of public sector utilities, RTC assets, and division employees in the power sector.

Tags

Related Articles

bollywood singers

Famous Bollywood Singer Arrested For This Reason

Mar 13, 2018, 10:03 am IST
touchscreen

Do You Want a Touchscreen in your Arm ?

Apr 28, 2018, 02:28 pm IST

Google to re-launch payments app ‘Google Tez’ with new name and features

Aug 28, 2018, 11:28 pm IST

Gujarat Battle; Congress carries IIM-educated woman in BJP Fortress Maninagar.

Dec 12, 2017, 03:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close