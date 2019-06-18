Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s Pathetic Plight With the Word ‘ACHA’. Check Out How Jyothikumar Chamakkala Mocked the Left

A former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Binoy had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

News channels in Kerala, except the ones that support Left politics, took this issue for their prime time debate and Mathrubhumi News Channel saw some serious discussion. Jyothikumar Chamakkala, representing Congress, took a dig at Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his sons. He wondered why many are silent on the issue.

“Where is VS Achuthanandan, Cultural leaders, DYFI? Why DYFI secretary is not even attending news hour discussions. I expect no good move from Kerala C.M on this issue. He might say that its an isolated incident except for the fact that there is a baby in this case”

Jyothikumar further mocked the Left’s slogan and the whole irony of it.

“Kanaloruthari mathi(One spark is Enough) is Left’s new slogan. The spark was invested in Dubai’s dance bar”.

“Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had once said that if the women in Nehru family stop producing babies, Congress won’t have a president. Now, If you had done ‘something’ to your sons, this shame would not have happened to you. You have a situation where If someone calls you ‘Acha’ you will not be sure if it is Hindi or Malayalam. You try to control your sons and then try to fix this nation” said Jyothikumar Chamakkala.

So far no major leaders of the left has responded to the situation.