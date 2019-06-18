Mahindra launches Thar 700 limited special edition in India : Price and Features

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the limited special edition Thar 700. Priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Mahindra Thar 700 will have only 700 units that will be produced as part of the final batch of the current-generation 4×4 off-roader. The company will introduce next-gen Thar in India in 2020.

Powering Mahindra Thar 700 is the 2.5-litre CRDe engine that produces 105 bhp and 247 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Thar 700 costs Rs 50,000 more than the usual Thar CRDe, which is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Thar 700 will be available in two colour options — Aquamarine and Napoli Black. The special edition features a special badge with the signature of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Bookings for the 4X4 off-roader can be made online at www.mahindrasyouv.com or any authorised company dealership.

There will be several exterior and interior changes in Thar 700 like stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels, decals on the side and bonnet, black finish on the grille, silver finish on the front bumper, leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System).