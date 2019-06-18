Malpractice in awarding World Cup Venue: Michel Plattini arrested

The French football legend and former UEFA president Michel Platini got arrested. The arrest occurred as he faces several corruption allegations in awarding the World Cup venue to Quatar. The anti corruption wing of the French police is investigating the malfunctions in awarding World Cup venues in 2018 and 2022.

He was earlier banned from FIFA following financial fraudulence. The arrest occurred as the ban was about to end in 2019. The former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is also facing the same allegations. Platini headed UEFA from 2002-2015. He got involved in the corruption with the then FIFA president Blatter. In 2011 with the consent of Blatter a sum of 13.35 crore rupees was handed over to Plattini.

This has caused their extermination as well as arrests. He would have been the right heir of Blatter as the president of FIFA, had he not involved in corruptions.