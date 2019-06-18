Latest NewsInternational

Malpractice in awarding World Cup Venue: Michel Plattini arrested

Jun 18, 2019, 07:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The French football legend and former UEFA president Michel Platini got arrested. The arrest occurred as he faces several corruption allegations in awarding the World Cup venue to Quatar. The anti corruption wing of the French police is investigating the malfunctions in awarding World Cup venues in 2018 and 2022.

He was earlier banned from FIFA following financial fraudulence. The arrest occurred as the ban was about to end in 2019. The former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is also facing the same allegations. Platini headed UEFA from 2002-2015. He got involved in the corruption with the then FIFA president Blatter. In 2011 with the consent of Blatter a sum of 13.35 crore rupees was handed over to Plattini.

This has caused their extermination as well as arrests. He would have been the right heir of Blatter as the president of FIFA, had he not involved in corruptions.

Tags

Related Articles

Almond

Almond and Raw Banana Galawat; Recipe

Dec 31, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

Abhirami, Who Claimed to Visit Temples During Her Periods, Makes Yet Another Statement

Oct 8, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

19 militants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group killed in airstrikes

May 27, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell’s Stunning Catch. Could We Ever See a Better Catch?

Nov 19, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close