Man arrested for supplying illegal guns

Jun 18, 2019, 12:44 am IST
The New Delhi police have arrested an illegal gun supplier. The accused identified as Sunny aged 36 is a resident of Sagarpur. He has been supplying illegal guns produced in Rajasthan in Delhi.

He was arrested after the police got a tip that Sunny would come at Sector-16 in Dwarka on Saturday with a consignment of illegal arms. The police laid a trap for him and he was arrested on the spot.

The police have seized three country-made pistols and one car were recovered from his possession.

On detailed questioning by police, he has revealed that he used to purchase sophisticated or country-made pistols from Mewat region of Rajasthan for supplying in Delhi.

