OM Birla: There is more to know about this NDA nominee for Loksabha Speaker

Om Birla is NDA’s nominee for Loksabha Speaker. He is the BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Kotta. He represented the constituency twice. He has begun his political career in a very young age associating with Yuva Morcha and becoming the state unit president in 1990’s. He has a Master’s degree in Commerce.

Birla got elected to the assembly in 2003 defeating Congress stalwart Shanti Dariwal. He was a Parliamentary Secretary with the rank of Minister of State in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008. He also got a sabotage win in 2014 against the sitting MP Ijyaraj Singh.

Birla is a Modi loyalist who campaigned for his second term in the recent Loksabha elections. He has his share of controversies too. Mahendra Gautam his former private secretary has filed a case against him for inappropriate earning of assets and corruption. The case was however dismissed by the High Court. Mr. Birla’s nomination has been supported by ten parties.