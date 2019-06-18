Palarivattom fly over: Might be a ‘wonder’ for E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan scrutinized the Palarivattom fly over before as the government proposal regarding the same. The flyover which has been found damaged due to malpractices in the construction was closed earlier. Metroman and the expert panel have visited the flyover and will be submitting their findings soon to the government.

Mr. Sreedaran said to the media that he has nothing to say. He was seen sitting under one of the girders for examining. He was accompanied by PWD engineers as well. Prof. Mahesh Tandon the internationally acclaimed expert on concrete and Prof. Alakasundara Murthi structural engineering expert from IIT Madras was also there.

The examination elongated to one and a half hours. Mr. Sreedaran and team examined the flyover as per the request of CM.