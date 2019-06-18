KeralaLatest News

Palarivattom fly over: Might be a ‘wonder’ for E Sreedharan

Jun 18, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

E Sreedharan scrutinized the Palarivattom fly over before as the government proposal regarding the same. The flyover which has been found damaged due to malpractices in the construction was closed earlier. Metroman and the expert panel have visited the flyover and will be submitting their findings soon to the government.

Mr. Sreedaran said to the media that he has nothing to say. He was seen sitting under one of the girders for examining. He was accompanied by PWD engineers as well. Prof. Mahesh Tandon the internationally acclaimed expert on concrete and Prof. Alakasundara Murthi structural engineering expert from IIT Madras was also there.

The examination elongated to one and a half hours. Mr. Sreedaran and team examined the flyover as per the request of CM.

Tags

Related Articles

Banana-Peanut-Cake

Recipe: “The Elvis” – Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Oct 10, 2018, 05:44 pm IST
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt reveals about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Mar 18, 2018, 07:21 am IST
mezhuthiri athazham

Neela Neela Mizhikalo..This is the Song thats Trending on MollyWood Now

May 21, 2018, 07:57 pm IST
Cong

Congress slams Governor for inviting Yeddyurappa to form govt

May 17, 2018, 06:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close