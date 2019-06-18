Prithviraj Confirms Lucifer 2. Here is All You Need to Know

Finally, the announcement that Mollywood has been waiting for long has arrived. Mohanlal’s-Prithviraj team’s Lucifer will have a second part. In a press meet at Kochi, director Prithviraj and Mohanlal confirmed the second part. The debut director said that It is the huge success of Lucifer that gives him the courage to make its second part.

“Lucifer needed a budget that Mollywood couldn’t think of. If the story had to proceed next level, Malayalam industry too had to grow. It happened through Lucifer. This is not going to be the continuation of Lucifer. The story is all about how the characters reached up to the point shown in the movie. The continuation of the end of Lucifer 1 will also be shown” said Prithviraj.

“The shoot will begin next year. Cannot talk about the release now. The location has been decided” he added.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, Scriptwriter Murali Gopi also were present during the press meet.