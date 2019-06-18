Rape Case : Police files FIR against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son

Mumbai Police registered a rape case against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan.

A Bihari woman has filed a complaint of rape and false promise of marriage at the Andheri Oshiwara police station.The complaint states that she was sexually assaulted for over 8 years and has a 8-year-old child from the relationship. Police have registered FIR against Binoy and probe have begun. The complaint also states that the woman was assaulted from 2008 to 2018.

The 33-year-old complainant belongs to Bihar and the assault took place when she was working at a dance bar in Dubai. Binoy used to frequent the dance bar and the relationship bloomed from there. According to the complaint, Binoy had told the woman to quit her job and promised to marry her.