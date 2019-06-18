This state govt decides to issue press release in Sanskrit also

In a bid to promote the Sanskrit the UP government will be looking forward to issue press release in Sanskrit along ith Hindi, English and Urdu.

The information was asserted by the govt spoke person.

The first press note in Sanskrit was issued by the state government’s Information Department on Monday.

The govt officials have asserted that the important official documents will be translated into Sanskrit

“This is the first time that such a step is being taken. The speech of chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi was released in Sanskrit and was well received. Now we plan to expand it further,” the official said.

During a function on Monday, Adityanath had said that Sanskrit was in the DNA of the country.

“Sanskrit is in the DNA of India, it is now limited to the work of priests,” he had said.

Incidentally, there are 25 periodicals in Uttar Pradesh which are printed in Sanskrit but none of them is a daily.